As part of its Art Together event, Mark Arts is shining the spotlight on Incredible India in its next installment from 10 a.m. to noon June 11.
Following10 a.m story time in the gallery, visitors will create a bookmark based on the Warli style of art and learn more about Gond folk art. At 11 a.m., local performers in colorful traditional garments will perform Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Indian folk dances. The event also includes a Rangoli art display and a photo booth to commemorate the occasion.
The event is free, but preregistration is requested and can be completed online at markartsks.com/arttogether/.