Mark Arts in Wichita will host a community open house.
The art center says the event will feature an “afternoon of activities and exploration designed to introduce you to our School of Creativity, galleries and event venue.”
The free event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Rd., Wichita.
During the open house, there will be a juror talk from Jeremy Gooding of Oil Painters of America, a scavenger hunt, instructor demonstrations, and performances in the Great Hall.
Additionally, artist Katy England will spend the week at Mark Arts facilitating a large-scale community art installation inspired by Wassily Kandinsky’s famous “Squares with Concentric Circles.”