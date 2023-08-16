Paper Published

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer holds a copy of the Aug. 16 paper, featuring the headline “SEIZED … but not silenced,” during a news conference at the newspaper office.

 SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

MARION — Marion County Record staff worked through the night to publish the paper’s weekly edition as scheduled Aug. 16, days after police raided the newsroom and confiscated computers, cellphones and other items.

A single word screamed across the top of the paper in 200-point bold type – “SEIZED” – followed by a defiant statement: “… but not silenced.”

