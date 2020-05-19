With Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding now being made available to local governments, Sedgwick County has formed a financial stimulus review team to go over external – those not coming from county staff – requests for assistance.
The review team will be made up of seven voting members – including Derby Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus – who will fully vet requests before they are brought before the Sedgwick County Commission (likely on a weekly basis) for final approval.