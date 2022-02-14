HAYSVILLLE (AP) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man after his body was found outside a suburban Wichita home.
Investigators said deputies were called shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 11 to a house in Haysville to check on the well-being of a man reported to be lying on the ground next to the home. Arriving deputies discovered the man was dead and had suffered a gunshot wound.
Officials did not immediately release the man's name, but said he was a 23-year-old resident of Wichita.
Detectives spent the morning collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.