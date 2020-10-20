Prairie Village Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a motor vehicle after an alleged altercation injured a Mission Hills, Kan., man on Monday night.
According to The Sentinel, an online nonprofit news service, Dwight Sutherland had been having Trump re-election signs disappear from his front yard on a regular basis. He replaced the signs after each incident.
On the sixth night, Sutherland watched and waited when someone arrived attempting to remove and take his signs again.
Sutherland says a man fled before turning his vehicle around and driving toward him as he was standing in front of his home, where the man hit him. Sutherland was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital and since has been released.
The incident was under investigation. According to a police report, detectives are investigating aggravated battery with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.