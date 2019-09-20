Man dies at grain storage facility in Salem township

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after getting caught in a grain trailer at a facility in Salem township.
Crews responded around noon Friday to the facility, which is located approximately at the intersection of East 111th Street South and South Hillside Street.
Sgt. Mike Wint of the sheriff's office said the man, 39, was working to transfer grain from a tractor trailer to a grain elevator when the man got stuck.
"Something was wrong, he got in there to correct a malfunction, and he somehow got overtook by the grain," Wint said.
Lt. Tim Myers, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the man was pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m.
The man's name is not being released at this time. The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.