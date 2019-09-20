SALEM TOWNSHIP — The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after getting trapped in a trailer at a grain storage facility.
Deputies were dispatched at 12:12 p.m. Friday to the facility, off the intersection of East 111th Street South and South Hillside Street.
Sgt. Mike Wint of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 39, was working to unload corn grain from one tractor trailer to another when the man got stuck.
"Something was wrong, he got in there to correct a malfunction, and he somehow got [overtaken] by the grain," Wint said.
Lt. Tim Myers, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said co-workers went to check on the man and found him in the trailer.
Myers said Sedgwick County Fire and EMS were able to remove the man from the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:52 p.m.
The site is about 6 miles from Derby.
Initial reports said the man was caught in a grain elevator, but officials clarified in later reports.
The man's name is not being released at this time. The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.