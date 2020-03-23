Sedgwick County – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has partnered with United Way of the Plains 2-1-1 to provide information about the disease.
Residents can dial 2-1-1 if they have questions or concerns about COVID-19. Additionally, SCHD and United Way have implemented a nurse/ medical triage line if a Sedgwick County resident thinks they should be tested for the disease. That is offered via 2-1-1 and is now available to residents.
A new email account, COVID19@sedgwick.gov, is active if residents wish to email questions about the disease. This account is monitored by SCHD.
Residents are also encouraged to visit www.sedgwickcounty.org for more information.