With the primary election just around the corner (Aug. 4), the Sedgwick County Election Office is still currently seeking workers to staff polling sites throughout the area this election season.
Generally, for the primary election, Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman noted Sedgwick County needs slightly more than 600 poll workers. While 550 have applied over the past two weeks, the number of cancellations have come at an equal rate. Needing to vet all potential workers (which takes time), that means the numbers have stayed relatively flat – with the county still needing at least 150 poll workers at this time.
“Our biggest need right now, honestly, is for people [supervising judges] who will step up to be in charge in those polling locations,” Lehman said. “We have seven sites right now that we don’t have a supervising judge for and we legally have to have one in order to open that polling location.”
The threat of COVID-19 has certainly played a part in affecting the number of election workers signing up this year, but Lehman noted the election office is making adjustments aimed at protecting election workers and voters alike.
Notably, the election office hired a professional cleaning company to go through the polling sites multiple times during election day to sanitize the touch surfaces. Stylus/ink pen utensils will also be offered to each voter to take with them in order to provide a “touchless” voting experience.
Plexiglass partitions will be set up at voter check-in tables as an added safety measure, while personal protective equipment will also be provided to election workers and hand sanitizer will be heavily stocked at all sites. Voters will be reminded not to touch their ballots after using the hand sanitizer, which Lehman noted can compromise the tabulating machines, and will be asked to feed their ballots through the machines themselves.
Volunteers were also sought for set-up crews for the first time this year to install equipment at polling sites the day before the election.
Lehman noted her staff has put in a lot of work adapting and trying to get polling sites ready during the current pandemic.
“If we have a site that does not have enough election workers, they’re not going to be able to serve the voters quickly and in a timely manner, which means we will have lines forming,” Lehman said.
Derby’s Michelle Waughtal, technology product support administrative officer for the election office, seconded that. Less workers would also mean less break time and more risk exposure.
Waughtal has worked in the elections office for six years – hiring election workers, providing supplies, etc., for all polling locations.
Getting workers and supplies arranged can require anywhere from 12 to 19 hours of work per day leading up to the election, according to Waughtal. While her election day jobs won’t change much this year, she expects new precautions may make that take a little longer.
“My role’s not going to change, it’s just going to be a little bit probably more drawn out because we have to do social distancing,” Waughtal said. “It’s going to probably be a longer day.”
Poll worker training has also been adjusted due to COVID-19 (for time limitations, safety concerns, etc.), but Waughtal is still helping in that realm – getting supervising judges and other workers ready for the upcoming elections. Waughtal noted the county is still taking workers for the primary, as she is leading trainings through Aug. 1. She added that workers – around 200 – are still needed for the general election, too, with those trainings being held through mid-October.
Tim Bynum, a fellow Derby resident, is one of those supervising judges that Waughtal has trained. Bynum has served as an election worker the past 12 years, the last six as a supervising judge (currently overseeing the polling site at South Rock Christian Church in Derby).
At South Rock Christian Church, Bynum said the polling site would probably be able to manage with a shortage of election workers, but he understands the greater impact that could have elsewhere in the county – especially in the busier general election.
Having polling sites set up the day before and planning for frequent cleanings are measures that Bynum sees helping create a safer voting environment (saying the experience would be no different than what it is like going to Dillons or Wal-Mart currently). While he understands concerns over getting involved given the current situation, it’s something Bynum encourages and a role he is comfortable filling.
“For me, helping is not a big deal. I am concerned about my health, but I’m going to try to take as many precautions as I can to make sure that I’m protecting myself and I’m also protecting the people who are around me, too. I’m not really concerned. I think my wife is more concerned about me than I am,” Bynum said. “I think they’re (county election office) trying to do the best they can to make it safe for us, so I guess my whole motivation to work is to try to do the best I can to serve them and make sure that people who want to get out to vote are actually given that opportunity.”
Individuals wanting to serve as an election worker can email electionworker@sedgwick.gov or call 316-660-7119.