Four Sedgwick County organizations received over $2 million in grant funds to provide services for adult and child crime survivors. Nearly $18,489,169 in state grants were provided to help sustain state programs that had a 40 percent funding decrease from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Program. Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, StepStone Ministries, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and the Wichita Family Crisis Center received grant funds.
Local organizations receive state grants to aid assault survivors
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
