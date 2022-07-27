The Mulvane Public Library (408 N. Second Ave.) will host a night of music starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, featuring local performer Nita Lujan.
Lujan will perform songs in a number of genres including jazz, gospel and some original compositions.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 8:49 am
For more details on the upcoming performance, visit www.mulvanelibrary.org or call 777-1211.