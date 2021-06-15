A film about local filmmakers, by local filmmakers, will premiere at the Doc Sunback Film Festival this weekend in Mulvane.
“Lights, Camera, Wichita” is a documentary composed of interviews with dozens of filmmakers in Wichita and the surrounding area. The film, produced and directed by Raymond Reiss, was filmed and edited across 17 months before the pandemic.
Reiss, 76, worked to interview 38 local filmmakers across all age groups. With the help of Fritz Robinson, editor and director of photography for the film, the two were able to edit the film down to about two hours in runtime.
“It was quite an undertaking,” Reiss said. “We had, like, 25 hours of footage that we had to edit down.”
Reiss said he and Robinson aimed to showcase filmmakers from an array of age groups, backgrounds, and ethnicities to capture the diversity of the local filmmaking scene.
The youngest interviewee was 17 at the time, and the oldest was over 80. All of the filmmakers are in Wichita or the surrounding area, with the furthest in Winfield.
Aside from shooting and editing, Reiss said the biggest challenges were arranging interviews, traveling and setting up at different locations, and providing and filling out paperwork for the interview subjects.
“If I had known it would be as difficult as it was, I probably wouldn’t have had the courage to start it,” Reiss said with a laugh.
Reiss said he hopes his film will not only teach the audience about the modern history of filmmaking in Wichita, but also inspire youth to pursue creative endeavors in the industry.
“It’s not made to make money because it’s limited interest. It’s a local film,” he said. “But maybe spark interest in young people – how they got started, from where they got started, their experiences and all that type of thing.”
“So they get a cross-section of different people from different cultures and backgrounds, and they can compare and maybe recognize themselves in there as young people.”
He said he hopes that other local filmmakers will carry on the process of documenting the history of local filmmaking in Wichita.
After isolating during the pandemic, Reiss said he looks forward to attending an in-person film festival and seeing the reactions to his movie from other local filmmakers.
“It’ll be interesting to watch it with people,” he said. “It’s a really good community there. It’s not like a competition, really. It’d be nice to win something, but it doesn’t really matter because they’re all good people and they all work hard and they make good films.”
The film festival is set from June 17 to 20 at the Pix Community Center, 101 E. Main St., Mulvane. “Lights, Camera, Wichita” will be the first film screened this year, kicking off the festival at 7:30 p.m. on June 17.
For more information and a full lineup of films, visit www.docsunbackfilmfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the website.