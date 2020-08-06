Sedgwick County residents made their way out to the polls (or sent in their ballots by) Aug. 4 for the primary election – with 25 percent overall voter turnout – though there were few party races to be decided in 2020.
Many local positions saw only one candidate file per party (with some races featuring one candidate altogether), meaning local voters’ main impact on Aug. 4 was to decide who would be running for U.S. Senator. On the Republican side, Roger Marshall took the nomination over 10 other candidates, while Barbara Bollier was chosen as the Democratic nominee in a landslide – both winning in Sedgwick County as well.
Locally, the majority of contested primaries were on the Republican side for State Representative of the 82nd District, State Board of Education Member for the Eighth District and County Treasurer. Jesse Burris took the nomination for state rep, Kathy Busch became the nominee for State BOE and Brandi Baily earned a spot on the general election ballot in the tightest primary race. Meanwhile, Ryan McIntosh won the only contested democratic primary for Democratic Precinct Committeeman DB21.
Full county results from the local primary races are listed below (* denotes who earned the party’s nomination):
Republican primaries:
U.S. Senator
*Roger Marshall (46.87%)
Kris Kobach (25.68%)
Bob Hamilton (14.21%)
David Alan Lindstrom (6.96%)
Lance Berland (1.32%)
Brian Matlock (1.28%)
Steve Roberts (1.12%)
Gabriel Mark Robles (.93%)
John Miller (.71%)
Derek C. Ellis (.68%)
John L. Berman (.24%)
U.S. Representative, 4th District
*Ron Estes
State Senator, 16th District
*Ty Masterson
State Senator, 26th District
*Dan Kerschen
State Senator, 28th District
*Mike Petersen
State Representative, 81st District
*Blake Carpenter
State Representative, 82nd District
*Jesse Burris (83.06%)
Jeremiah Webb (16.94%)
District Attorney, 18th District
*Marc Bennett
State BOE Member, 8th District
*Kathy Busch (61.32%)
Trish Hileman (38.68%)
County Clerk
*Kelly Arnold
County Treasurer
*Brandi Baily (50.94%)
Ben Sauceda (49.06%)
County Register of Deeds
*Tonya Buckingham
County Sheriff
*Jeff Easter
Democratic primaries:
U.S. Senator
*Barbara Bollier (80%)
Robert Leon Tillman (20%)
U.S. Representative, 4th District
*Laura Lombard
State Senator, 16th District
*Timothy Don Fry II
State Senator, 28th District
*Jim Ward
State Representative, 81st District
*Matthew Joyce
State Representative, 82nd District
*Edward Hackerott
State BOE Member, 8th District
*Betty Arnold
County Clerk
*Kelli Reid
County Treasurer
*Charity Kennedy
Democratic Precinct Committeeman DB21
*Ryan McIntosh (60.32%)
Stephen Maurer (39.68%)
Democratic Precinct Committeewoman
*Erin Jundt