While still a few months off, McConnell Air Force Base recently announced its full lineup for the Frontiers in Flight air show, which will be held on base Sept. 24 and 25.
The first air show McConnell has put on in four years, leadership has been hard at work planning logistics for over a year now.
“It is a big thing for a base to put on,” said Col. Nate Vogel, Commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.
Headlining the show will be the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron that performs precision aerial maneuvers across the globe.
Other performers that will be featured in the lineup include the all-female Jump team Misty Blues Skydiving, Bill Stein Airshows and his color-changing aircraft, Tom Larkin and his mini jet, local pilot Brian Correll, a commemorative Air Force Red Tail P-51 (named Tuskegee Airmen) from the World War II era, Matt Younkin (son of legendary airshow pilot Bobby Younkin), Randy Ball flying another old school aircraft (MiG-17), Shockwave – a truck with three jet engines that races planes at speeds upwards of 350 mph, and Playful Airshows pilot Adam Baker – whose single seat monoplane is built specifically for aerobatics and features a video game paint job.
Additionally, Tora Tora Tora is making a return engagement after performing at the previous Frontiers in Flight air show – providing a living history lesson with its show that demonstrates how the course of U.S. history was changed with the Pearl Harbor attack. The KC-46 and KC-135 base aircraft will also perform flyovers as part of the show.
Static exhibits will also include four KC-46 aircraft open for walkthroughs during the event.
“We know the public wants to see that aircraft,” said Steve Zamaldi, who is helping with organization of the show.
More than 20 food, drink and souvenir booths will be on base for the event, with gates opening at 9 a.m. each day and shows running from noon to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
For general questions about the air show, call 316-759-2471.