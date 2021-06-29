Despite dreary weather, downtown Mulvane was full of life on Sunday as the community celebrated Lil Deuce Scoop’s third birthday with a car show.
Carole Irvine, a former nurse, opened the ice cream and sandwich shop in 2018 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Program in Mulvane. The shop is in a historic building, with an old painted sign for a former business called “Howard’s Drug” still on display.
“I always wanted to do an ice cream shop, and that’s what I did,” she said.
For the ice cream shop’s first anniversary in 2019, Irvine wanted to host a celebration to thank Mulvane for supporting her business. She ultimately decided on a car show.
“We have a lot of people that love cars here. Downtown is very unique. We used to have a lot of car shows down here,” she said. “It’s just a very neat place to come.”
Ever since the first year, she’s marked Lil Deuce Scoop’s birthdays with a car show. This year’s event saw the addition of local vendors outside and in the Pix Community Center.
Attendees could also enter raffles for prizes, and proceeds from the event went to Camp KyMel – formerly Camp Hope Heartland – a summer camp for children aged 5 to 17 who have cancer.
“It’s all going to a great cause,” she said. “I used to volunteer at that camp, and it is amazing. It’s just a great organization.”
Irvine, originally from Rose Hill, said the community has been supportive throughout her time operating the shop in Mulvane.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “Our businesses are thriving – we’ve got several restaurants downtown now.”