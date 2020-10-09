The Mulvane Public Library is hosting a grilling 101 demonstration outside the library later this month. The event will be hosted by library employee Marc Mayer, who has eight years of experience in the food industry. Mayer will teach food safety and various grilling techniques. The event is October 19 at 6 p.m. Attendance will be limited – call 316-777-1211 to register. The library is located at 408 N. 2nd Ave.
Learn grilling techniques at this Mulvane library event
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
