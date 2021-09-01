The League of Women Voters of Kansas sent a letter to the Kansas Senate and House Redistricting Committees advocating for the adoption of technical committee rules as well as redistricting guidelines.
“The public is best served when they have a voice in the democratic process,” said Martha Pint, co-president. “The League is committed to ensuring Kansans have a voice in the redistricting process. To do that, we’re looking at the types of information that will be available in the redistricting database.”
The letter provides key points for the Legislature to adopt traditional guidelines with the following exceptions:
• Remove the guideline that appears to facilitate “incumbent protection” that reads: “Contests between incumbent members of the Legislature of the State Board of Education will be avoided whenever possible.” Related to that, stop the practice of including members’ ‘home seat’ information in the redistricting database.
• End the practice of including party affiliation and precinct voting turnout results in the redistricting database.
• Allow for individuals to submit community of interest maps and those maps should be incorporated into the redistricting database as overlays so map-makers have easy access to them while drawing districts.
In addition, the League requests the committees to include rules that should accommodate submission of proposed district maps in formats easily accessible by the public.
“It is our hope that the committees continue to build upon their commitment to have a transparent process as the public’s interest in the redistricting process is growing,” Pint said.
“We are heartened to see that the committee will continue to accept testimony after this initial round of hearings,” she said. “We’d like to see the committee continue to allow testimony to be submitted and ensure that that testimony is provided to Legislators as well as being available to the public online.”