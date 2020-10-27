The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, in cooperation with the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, recently launched an investigation into an attack ad involving local lawmakers.
County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is one of the lawmakers in question (along with Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin and Representative for Kansas District 85 Michael Capps) tied to a lawsuit claiming the individuals attempted to defame Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple by creating a false attack ad during his run for mayor in 2019.
Aware of the recording related to the lawsuit, the Sedgwick County Commission released a statement on Monday in which it noted the District Attorney has initiated an investigation into potential ouster proceedings.
“I agree with the Sedgwick County Republican Party: Michael O’Donnell, Michael Capps and James Clendenin should all immediately resign from their respective elected positions,” said County Commissioner Jim Howell, who represents Derby, in a statement on Facebook. “The people of Sedgwick County deserve representation that is ethical, above reproach and honest.”
Regarding any further action, the release from the Sedgwick County Commission noted commissioners have limited actions available to use on this matter and are in consultation with the County Counselor. Each commissioner is elected by the people and do not have authority over one another.
The topic of the lawsuit is expected to be discussed at a special meeting on Wednesday.