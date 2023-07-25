Prairie Chicken
FILE

TOPEKA — A group of Kansas county officials and ranchers filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the latest attempt to block protections for a prairie bird.

The lawsuit, filed July 20, names the Kansas Natural Resource Coalition and several Kansas farmers and ranchers as plaintiffs in the case. The plaintiffs argue implementing Endangered Species Act protective regulations for the lesser prairie chicken would restrict land use, forcing Kansas agricultural producers into making expensive changes that could hurt business.

