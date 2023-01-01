SC Hospital

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, endorsed release of $15 million to move ahead with planning for a 50-bed state psychiatric hospital in or around Wichita. It would be an addition to beds at the Larned and Osawatomie state hospitals.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to release cash for development of the state’s third hospital for the seriously mentally ill. State hospitals at Larned in western Kansas and Osawatomie in eastern Kansas have been overwhelmed by demand for services.

