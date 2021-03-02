Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns issued a new public health order which went into effect Feb. 27 and will continue through March 20.
Changes include elimination of a curfew for bars/restaurants serving alcohol. Additionally, mid-size venues (capacity of 400 to 100,000) will be allowed to host events as long as 25 percent of fire code capacity is not exceeded. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity or 150 patrons total – whichever is less.