Rural Research

A new grant provided to KU medical researchers is intended to help improve access to targeted cancer treatments for rural patients.

 COURTESY

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Precision medicine has revolutionized cancer treatment. By utilizing drugs that target the specific genetic defects in a patient’s tumor or by looking at the genetics of their cancer to determine which therapies will work best, this individualized approach can offer patients the most effective treatment with the fewest side effects. 

But that’s true only for patients who have access to these treatments. Nearly two million people in the United States are diagnosed each year with cancer and there is a growing number of FDA-approved drugs designed to treat cancers that carry specific genomic alterations, but access to these targeted treatments varies widely and only about half of people eligible receive them, said Shellie Ellis, Ph.D., associate professor of population health at the University of Kansas Medical Center. 

