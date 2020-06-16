The University of Kansas announced Monday that it will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester. Classes will begin in person as scheduled on Aug. 24 and in-person instruction will end just before the Thanksgiving holiday. After Thanksgiving, there will be a week to study for finals, which will be done remotely like they were for the spring semester.
KU shortens its in-person fall semester
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
