VR Nursing School

Soon, more KU School of Nursing students will be able to be admitted and do some of their training from home thanks to the fall launch of its new VR “Metaversity.”

 COURTESY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – As a child growing up in California, Alejandra Buenrostro used to watch “The Magic School Bus” on television. In the animated PBS series, Ms. Frizzle and her students rode a special bus that could take them on science field trips to otherwise impossible places, including inside the human body. 

Now a bachelor’s student at the University of Kansas School of Nursing-Salina, Buenrostro has a chance to learn almost the same way. By donning a headset that enables her to gather with her classmates in a virtual reality (VR) replica of the KU School of Nursing campus, she also will be able to travel, virtually, inside a human heart, look at the tubules inside a kidney and explore a pair of lungs.  

