Russian courses

About 80 Kansas high school students enrolled in free online Russian courses last school year through the University of Kansas. Ani Kokobobo, second from the top on the right, heads the program and says new grant funding will allow KU to reach more students.

 COURTESY

A new grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation will fund free online Russian language courses for Kansas high school students.

Ani Kokobobo, a University of Kansas researcher, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason the classes are necessary. High school students who sign up will learn the basics of speaking Russian but will also explore the country’s history, culture and politics.

