KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The University of Kansas Medical Center announced recently that it has begun testing three new outpatient treatments in efforts to broaden options for COVID-19 patients. These new treatments may make it easier to receive COVID-19 treatment outside a hospital, as they include an oral pill, an injection and a medication that can be inhaled through a home nebulizer.
“It’s critically important that we develop COVID treatments that lessen the impact of the disease while reducing the time and effort taken to implement them,” said Mario Castro, M.D., MPH, vice chair for clinical and translational research in the Department of Internal Medicine and a pulmonologist at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. “Even as more people are vaccinated, we must continue to find ways to shorten the duration and severity of the disease for those who get COVID.”
This new trial is open to most adults who have a positive COVID-19 test. There’s no need to have a pre-existing condition or meet a certain age limit.
Castro explained that the first arm of the trial compares delivery of a monoclonal antibody in an injection versus the more time-consuming intravenous drip. The second arm of the trial tests an inhaled interferon that patients can inhale directly into their lungs through a nebulizer, a method that many asthma and COPD patients already use for their medicines. The third arm of the trial tests a pill taken orally four times per day. The pill is an enzyme inhibitor that may hamper the ability of the virus to reproduce. Trial participants will be randomly placed in one of the arms of the trial.
All of the drugs are being tested as part of a unique nationwide clinical trial known as Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV-2), which allows multiple drugs to be tested under the same trial protocol, saving time and effort.
“We are in a crisis, in a pandemic, and we are working with a limited repertoire of treatments,” Castro said. “Right now, monoclonal antibodies are the only effective outpatient treatment option against COVID,” Castro said. “This study design enables us to quickly add new drugs and examine new treatment types while using the same sites and the same staff.”
KU Medical Center
aims to recruit participants into the study who are within 10 days of the onset of symptoms and within seven days of a positive test. Those with active symptoms can contact the study coordinator, Luigi Boccardi, at 913-588-4022. KU Medical Center is partnering with The University of Kansas Health System to recruit participants through its outpatient clinics and swab clinics as well.
KU Medical Center is one of at least 95 sites across the nation that will be participating in this clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH.
NIAID is the regulatory sponsor and holder of the investigational drug application to conduct the ACTIV-2 study. The trial is being funded by NIAID through “Operation Warp Speed,” a partnership led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to invest in and coordinate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. For more information, see the NIH website.