KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The University of Kansas Medical Center recently announced that it has begun enrolling participants in a multi-site clinical trial to determine why some adults who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus develop long COVID while others do not.
The trial, coordinated by New York University Langone Health, is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and is part of the NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative. KU Medical Center received a $1.1 million grant to participate in the RECOVER trial. Mario Castro, M.D., MPH, vice chair for clinical and translational research and pulmonologist at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, is the principal investigator for the KU Medical Center site.
Long COVID describes the condition attributed to people who suffer from persistent and potentially serious symptoms weeks or months after their acute COVID-19 illness has passed. These symptoms, known as Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), include pain, headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, cardiovascular problems, chronic cough and sleep problems. They affect a striking number of people who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“We estimate that somewhere between 20% and 30% of people who've had an acute COVID-19 infection will develop symptoms of long COVID,” said Castro. “This is likely to be one of the top public health problems we face in the near future and probably for the next decade.”
In total, the study will enroll more than 17,000 adults at least 18 years of age from 77 institutions across the United States. Working with their clinical partners at The University of Kansas Health System, KU Medical Center aims to enroll more than 200 participants. Participants will include people who have not contracted COVID-19 as well as those who have, and people with PASC symptoms as well as those without. The study will follow the participants for up to four years.
KU Medical Center is part of the Idea States Consortium for Clinical Research (ISCORE), a network of 11 states that helps ensure diversity in medical research funding.
“We were chosen purposely because we have quite a bit of diversity within ISCORE, including Native Americans, African Americans, Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and rural populations,” Castro said. “That made our network unique in that regard.”
Everyone participating in the study, including the people who have never been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will undergo a basic physical exam including bloodwork and complete a health questionnaire. Depending on their symptoms and infection status, they may undergo more detailed testing such as chest CT, heart MRI, electromyography as well as testing of nerve function. People entering the study believing that they have never had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will have an antibody test to confirm that they have not been exposed.
The severity and array of PASC symptoms varies widely among patients. Some people with long COVID were not even very sick to begin with. Some have prolonged symptoms, while others develop new symptoms after getting over an acute case of COVID-19. Moreover, social determinants of health, such as having poor access to care or not being able to get prompt treatment, may also lead to PASC.
“We’d like to understand better what are the risk factors that lead not just to SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the development of PASC,” Castro said. “Our hope is that at the end of the day, we will be able to give clinicians a strategy to manage these patients.”
The study is open for enrollment to individuals ages 18 and over who have previously had COVID-19, who are currently positive with COVID-19, and who have never tested positive or had symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone interested in learning more about this study or participating should contact the study coordinator, Adam Ruff, at aruff@kumc.edu or 913-574-3932.