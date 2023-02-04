ADHD Program

A group of Haysville students play soccer after school as part of the Building Relationships and Targeting Healthy Emotions (BREATHE) program.

 COURTESY

When a young Haysville student lost a game or other contest, the child often cried, threw a fit or simply quit. But the student’s behavior improved noticeably by the end of a 12-week after-school program designed to help elementary school students learn social skills and control their behavior.

Julia McKenzie, a lead counselor in the Building Relationships and Targeting Healthy Emotions (BREATHE) program, said it’s based on giving youngsters positive alternatives rather than telling them “not to do something.” As added motivation, points are awarded for good behavior that can be redeemed for prizes.

0
0
0
0
0