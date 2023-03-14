Play Therapy

To address a shortage of child psychiatrists, both the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County recently gave funding to help establish a fellowship at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

 COURTESY

WICHITA – Leaders at KU School of Medicine-Wichita are expressing their gratitude for those who are making a fellowship program in child and adolescent psychiatry possible. Rachel Brown, MBBS, MPhil, professor and chair, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, says funds received to date will provide the seed money to start the program and support it for the first few years, though more fundraising is needed.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Patterson Family Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation and the foresight of leaders at both the city and county level, we have more than half the funds needed to begin the program and recruit our first fellows,” said Brown.

