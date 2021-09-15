As part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign, the Kansas Turnpike Authority is once again holding a poster contest for Kansas students ages 5-13. Deadline for entries – showing ways to reduce traffic crashes – is Sept. 24.
Students who submit entries will be eligible for a random prize drawing of a $100 Amazon gift card. A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Statewide winners will also receive a Kindle Fire tablet and case, $50 Amazon gift card and movie passes.
In addition, the school, class or booster club of the statewide winners will received a $200 cash prize.
For more information on the contest, visit www.ksdot.org.