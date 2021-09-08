WICHITA – The Kansas Turnpike Authority encourages teens to “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” with its sixth annual video contest for students in grades 8-12.
The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 26.
The contest, held in conjunction with Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day on Oct. 10, helps raise awareness about safe driving habits. There will be three winners selected.
Criteria for submissions require videos must promote fatality prevention and be between six and 60 seconds in length. No selfie videos or videos where laws are broken while filming will be accepted.
Those interested in the contest can view full details at www.ksturnpike.com/contests.