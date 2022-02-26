March marks the start of the construction season for the Kansas Turnpike Authority, which has 15 roadway projects slated for 2022. That includes five carryover projects from the 2021 construction year. Weather-permitting, projects will begin in March and continue through spring and summer.
Local construction projects for motorists to be aware of include the construction of five sets of cashless toll zones between Wellington and Wichita, pavement resurfacing from Belle Plaine to Wichita, and the redecking and widening of north/southbound mainline bridges along 55th Street, Hydraulic Avenue and 47th Street.
Drivers are urged to check for traffic impacts from construction at www.KanDrive.org or sign up for the KTA’s monthly newsletter at www.ksturnpike.com.