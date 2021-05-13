The Kansas Peace Officers Association will hold its annual firearms competition from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at Trigger Guard shooting range (313 N. Meridian Rd., Wellington).
Competition will include three divisions: law enforcement, civilian and carry optics. Carry optics is open to both law enforcement and civilian competitors, while the top two shooters in the other divisions will face off at the end of the competition to vie for the Old Masters Award.
Entry fees start at $10 and lunch will be provided for competitors. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on June 19. For more information on the competition, contact Mike Yoder at mike@triggerguardonline.com.