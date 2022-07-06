The KEYN summer concert series is returning to Hartman Arena in Park City with a slate of five concerts beginning July 15.
Bands featured in this year’s series include King Midas (July 15), Lucky People (July 22), Across the Pond (July 29), Annie Up (Aug. 5) and The Banned (Aug. 12).
Concerts will be held in the Hartman Arena parking lot, with food trucks available on site. Gates will open at 6 p.m. the night of the concerts, with shows starting at 7:30.
Admission is free, though donations (soap, shampoo, etc.) for Giving the Basics Wichita are encouraged.