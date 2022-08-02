Governor Primary

 Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat seeking reelection, won the Tuesday primary along with Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who secured the Republican nomination for governor. They’ll join independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell in the November general election.

 SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt emerged victorious from Tuesday’s primary brandishing the organizational framework and burnished messaging of gubernatorial campaigns ready for a three-month sprint to November.

Schmidt, who spent the past dozen years as attorney general of red-state Kansas, secured the GOP nomination and the opportunity to take on Kelly. No incumbent Kansas governor, who won the job in a statewide vote, has lost reelection in more than 25 years. Kelly, who defeated Republican firebrand Kris Kobach in 2018, is seeking a second term in a campaign requiring she display bipartisan appeal.

