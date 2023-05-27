Gov. Kelly

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a K-12 spending bill but vetoed a portion that could cut funding to about 100 rural school districts.

 CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a controversial school funding bill in mid-May that lets more families use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schools.

But Kelly vetoed portions of the bill that could hurt some rural school districts. That line-item veto could set up a court fight between Kelly and the Kansas Legislature over the governor’s powers to tweak a funding bill crammed with policy changes.

