McConnell Air Force Base unveiled its own on-base replica of the iconic Keeper of the Plains statue at a ceremony on Friday morning.
The Friends of McConnell donated the 10-foot-tall, fiber-glass Keeper replica to the base as part of a public art project called “Keepers on Parade,” which was founded by Together Wichita.
The project allows local artists to design and paint miniature Keeper replicas and display them across the city. McConnell’s new replica is the 52nd of its kind in the Wichita area.
McConnell began collecting design submissions for a Keeper replica in October, ultimately deciding on two designs by McConnell architect Vincent Fredericksen and Staff Sgt. Trevor Bjelke, who was stationed at McConnell at the time.
The pair’s design was brought to life by local artist Angie Evans, who painted the replica.
“I am proud to have collaborated with Mr. Fredericksen on designing a different take on a symbol that is synonymous with the Wichita and Derby area," said Bjelke, who is now stationed in South Carolina. "This project will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to telling my children and grandchildren about it. Hopefully one day I can come back with them and show them the statue, McConnell AFB and all of my favorite Wichita and Derby locations."
Officially called the "Freedom Keeper," the replica features a collage of various symbols that represent Kansas, Wichita, and the Air Force community at McConnell, including: a Wichita flag, two aircraft flying together, a field of sunflowers, and a tornado that features Dorothy’s house from "The Wizard of Oz." A message that says "REFUEL THE FIGHT!" lines the top of the figure.
The original Keeper of the Plains is a 44-foot tall sculpture designed by Comanche and Kiowa artist Blackbear Bosin in 1974. It is located at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas rivers in downtown Wichita.
This is a developing story. Check back Monday for updates, including interviews with the artists.