The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is seeking to create additional hunting opportunities through the department’s Special Hunts program. The program allows hunters to gain access to properties not normally hunted. The deadline to apply for First Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in September and October) is 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the deadline to apply for Second Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in November, December, January and February) is 9 a.m. on Sept. 28. A computer drawing will determine which applicants are selected. Resident and nonresident hunters may apply. More information is available at ksoutdoors.com.
KDWPT to offer ‘high-quality’ hunts through special program
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read