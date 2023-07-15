KDWP Species Review

The whooping crane is among the animals currently on Kansas’ endangered species list, which is coming up for review per state regulations.

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is conducting a five-year review of the lists of Kansas species that are endangered, threatened or Species In Need of Conservation (SINC). Endangered is the most imperiled category of the three, and species on the SINC list are deemed to require conservation measures to prevent them from becoming threatened or endangered.

A five-year review is required by the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act of 1975. Any individual or group can petition KDWP to propose an addition, deletion or modification to the current lists by providing pertinent scientific information required within the petition form.

