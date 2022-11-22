Plains Minnow

The KDWP recently helped jumpstart efforts to reintroduce the Plains Minnow in Kansas.

 COURTESY

PRATT – As election workers tore down and packed up polling stations, and coffee shops bustled with side conversations about the future of The Sunflower State, one small-but-mighty candidate” was quietly entering a race of its own – a race to re-establish its kind as a thriving species in Kansas waters. And thanks to the aid of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries and Ecological Services staff, the campaign of the Plains Minnow is off to a promising start.

A native species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins, the Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers statewide since 1970. These declines have long been attributed to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions – such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals or other manmade structures.

