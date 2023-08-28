KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Geographic information system staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are introducing a new tool to hunters this year designed to make locating fields managed specifically for dove easier than ever.
Each year, KDWP’s public land managers work diligently to provide quality wildlife habitats for public enjoyment – to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble – that are sure to attract good numbers of wildlife, including dove.
To make locating these areas as seamless as possible, hunters should:
Hunters should also note the tool’s “Nearest Field Locator,” which allows users to select a point on the map and then search within a distance radius of their choosing.
The 2023 Kansas dove hunting season will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 29, during which time hunters may take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared, and ringed turtle doves. After the season closes, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.
Hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination. There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for dove is 45. Lastly, hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.
To purchase 2023 Kansas hunting licenses and permits, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com or download the Go Outdoor Kansas mobile app.