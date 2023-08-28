Dove Hunt Mapping

A new mapping tool has been introduced to make it easier for hunters for find fields for dove hunting this season.

 COURTESY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Geographic information system staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are introducing a new tool to hunters this year designed to make locating fields managed specifically for dove easier than ever.

Each year, KDWP’s public land managers work diligently to provide quality wildlife habitats for public enjoyment – to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble – that are sure to attract good numbers of wildlife, including dove.

