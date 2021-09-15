The Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced a request for information in advance of a request for proposals to install electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s most traveled highways.
KDOT seeks to receive input that will help develop program criteria for awarding funding toward the installation of EV charging equipment. KDOT has identified approximately 12 preliminary locations off I-70, I-35 and I-135 – including one near Belle Plaine – to improve public access to charging stations every 50 miles along primary corridors.
Funding for the charging stations is provided by the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust, which made approximately $2 million available to Kansas for EV charging infrastructure.
Responses to this RFI must be emailed by 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. to kdot.designcontracts@ks.gov.