The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is requesting comments on the draft Kansas Rail Plan. This document provides an overview of freight rail networks in Kansas, commodity flows, economic data and, additionally, information about passenger rail service in the state.
Rail plan updates are required every five years. Federal guidelines require a public comment period of 30 days, which concludes on July 22. The draft document for the State Rail Plan may be viewed online at https://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burRail/rail/default.asp and alternative formats are available by calling 785-296-3585.