The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the fall 2021 round of the agency’s cost share program.
The cost share program provides financial assistance to local entities for construction projects that improve safety, leverage state funds to increase total transportation investment and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system.
Candidate projects should not be eligible for other KDOT programs.
The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24. More information and applications are available at www.ksdot.org.