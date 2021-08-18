The Kansas Department of Transportation has launched a survey to seek public input ahead of the 2021 Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) local consult process.
All Kansans are encouraged to participate in the short online survey by Aug. 22, available at: http://metroquestsurvey.com/qt1r1c.
Participants will be able to rank transportation needs, share thoughts on regional changes and provide feedback on KDOT’s performance.
Survey results will provide background for conversations at fall 2021 local consult meetings as part of the IKE program, including a stop at the Hughes Metroplex at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
Check www.ksdotike.org/projects/local-consult-process for updates to the meeting format/schedule.