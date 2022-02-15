TOPEKA – Aviation stakeholders from across Kansas will assemble to discuss jobs, infrastructure and emerging technologies as part of Aviation Day at the Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17. The event is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education.
Numerous organizations will be participating and have booths on the first and second floors of the rotunda with information and demonstrations for visitors. The event helps increase awareness of aviation industry opportunities across the state.
For more information on Aviation Day, contact Logan Falletti-Wright at 785-296-2553 or logan.falletti@ks.gov.