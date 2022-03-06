TOPEKA – Thirty-six projects have been selected for Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funding for the purpose of planning, constructing or rehabilitating public use general aviation airports.
KAIP receives $5 million annually through the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, known as IKE, and requires airport sponsors to share in the project costs by paying between 5% and 50% of the total project. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation, which manages the program, considered 145 project applications this year with a combined total project value of over $78 million.
Among those projects selected was Rose Hill’s Cook Airfield, which will receive $87,120 for runway/taxiway repair and pavement preservation of the entire airfield.
“The aviation industry brings $20.6 billion in total economic impact to the State of Kansas,” said KDOT Director of Aviation Bob Brock. “The KAIP program helps this important industry remain a vital part of the Kansas economy. That translates into jobs and quality of life for the residents of Kansas.”
The selection board identified $4,968,161 in projects to address the most impactful airport improvements across the state. Any additional questions can be directed to airportquestions@ks.gov.