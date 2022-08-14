KDOC Finance

The KDOC is seeking partners for a new initiative aimed at helping low-income Kansans gain financial self-sufficiency.

 COURTESY

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce is seeking qualified organizations to administer Individual Development Account (IDA) programs in communities throughout the state. The Kansas IDA program allows administering organizations to provide qualified low-income Kansans the opportunity to achieve financial self-sufficiency via special savings accounts. The IDA savings account contributes up to a 3:1 match for deposits made by individuals that can be used for small business development, higher education, or the purchase of a first home.

"The IDA program aims to bring people out of poverty and increase their opportunities for growth,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Improving the quality of life for individuals helps strengthen the communities they live in – and the overall prosperity of the state."

0
0
0
0
0