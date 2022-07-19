TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) recently launched Energy Smart Kansas, a website devoted to helping shape the future of energy efficiency opportunities in the state. Kansans are invited to provide feedback about the types of programs and potential rebates they are interested in. They will also find information on current state and federal offerings.
With record-high temperatures and rising energy costs, Kansans are looking for ways to combat high energy bills this summer. The KCC is calling on all Kansans to share their feedback on how energy efficiency can help provide solutions for their energy needs and equip them with the tools to save money and energy in their homes and workplaces.
As the KCC continues to explore possibilities for new energy efficiency incentives, Kansans can learn how to start saving energy and money today and show their support for additional offerings by visiting EnergySmartKansas.org.